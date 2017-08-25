Smart, Safe And Effective Pest Control Options

Household pests are one of the biggest headaches for anyone, whether the home is rented or owned. If the pest problem is not addressed early, it can fester into a bigger problem. This article will give you some helpful advice on how you can solve the most common pest problems effectively.

Begin with the basics. You have to cut off the pests food source to stop them from coming into your home. Things such as food, water and available shelter all make your home tempting to pests. Locate and get rid of leaks, food, and any way to get into your home.

Check to see if your refrigerator or pantry has any food items that are expiring soon or stale already. If you have food that is stale, it may attract not only bugs but maggots and flies as well. This is a messy problem that you will want to avoid at all costs.

Check to see if your refrigerator or pantry has any food items that are expiring soon or stale already. If you have food that is stale, it may attract not only bugs but maggots and flies as well. This is a messy problem that you will want to avoid at all costs.

Try to limit the amount of warm environments that you have in your house. Go around to different rooms in your home and try to gauge the temperature where the pests would want to live in the most. If you find a room that is too hot, try to reduce the overall temperature there.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

You need to check out your whole house. If part of your house's support structure is underground, then your house may be subject to subterranean termites who can eat the area of house that you do not see very often. Get basements and crawl spaces checked out.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Before you attempt to get rid of any pests, you must identify them. Not knowing what kind of pests you're dealing with can lead to using ineffective methods or methods that make the situation worse. By properly identifying the type of pests you're dealing with, you can develop control measures that can get rid of them.

It is best to store your food in air-tight containers. Many dry foods come in bags and boxes, and insects can very easily get inside of them. When you get back from grocery shopping, immediately transfer these items to a better container. By using plastic containers, you can prevent pests and keep food fresh longer.

If you live in a home that has pests in it, make sure that you call and exterminator before you move to a new home. Many people fail to do this and they end up carrying bugs with them to their new places. This means you will have the same issue all over again in a new place.

Your pets are a big source of bug infestations in your home. Not only can your pets bring in fleas and ticks from outdoors, but their food is a food source for bugs as well. When the animals are done eating, pick up their food. Keep the area where the animals eat clean as well.

Sprinkle boric acid, a white powdery substance, into cracks and crevices around your home to keep roaches at bay. The powder sticks to the roaches, and they ingest the poison as they clean themselves. You can also mix the powder with sugar to bait them. Avoid spreading the powder in areas that children or pets can access.

When you're dealing with a larger creature, such as a mouse, consider putting cooked back or even peanut butter on the trap. Let peanut butter dry out a bit to harden and attach the bacon so that it will pull on the trigger and trap the mouse in the trap.

A variety of garden pests including snails, cutworms and slugs can be kept away by with ingredients from your kitchen. Spread crushed nut shells or eggshells in your garden to keep them away. As an added benefit, adding these ingredients to your garden will help increase the nutrients in your garden.

Don't let the pests in your home get you down. Use the advice you read above to finally get a grip on the problem. Whether you turn to a professional or decide to tackle the problem on your own, you are not helpless in the face of this nagging problem. You will eventually be able to sleep easy.