Keeping The Bugs Away: Insect Control Tips Anyone Can Utilize

Have you ever had to call the exterminator to take care of a pest problem in your home? How happy were you when you got the bill from them? You do not need to shell out all that cash to eliminate the pests from your home. Below, you will find free tips on how to get rid of the pests for good.

If you are apprehensive about using chemical pest control in your home, try traps instead. Physical traps work to attract the pest and then trap it. Some work like traditional mouse traps that snap closed and kill the pest, while others involve a sticky sheet that adheres the pest to the sheet so you can remove it from your home.

When it comes to eliminating pests, make sure you start this process at the beginning. If pests have emerged, determine how they are getting food. One reason you may have a problem is because your house provides food, water or shelter for a pest. Try to fill cracks, clean food sources and block entry to your house.

Keep sweet smelling food products in sealed containers or in the fridge. Sweet foods can easily attract a vast variety of pests, from rodents to ants. If you do not have enough containers to seal your sugar, cereal and breads you should invest in them. It will cost you a lot less than paying an exterminator.

Remove full garbage from the home immediately. Garbage left sitting around for too long is one of the main reasons for pest invasions into a home. The minute your garbage is full (or even if it isn't but it's been out for awhile), remove it from your living area and place it in the proper receptacle for pick up.

When you're not using your food, be sure it's sealed properly. Pests are always looking for food, and if they can smell it, they will be drawn to it. Full trash bags are another attraction, so remove these as soon as possible. Garbage is also known to attract insects.

If you are dealing with bedbugs, be wary. A bedbug can survive for up to a year without nourishment. So be sure to close any holes in the floors and walls. And bedbugs caught in these holes won't be able to escape once they are sealed.

If you have many mosquitoes in your yard, and possibly even infiltrating your home, try to eliminate any standing water. If there is a high population of mosquitoes on your property, they are breeding somewhere, and they can only breed in standing water. Dump anything that collects rainwater, dump kid pools and do whatever you can to eliminate breeding grounds.

If you have children, explain to them the rules around the house for eating. Make sure that you designate only one area of the home for eating to help reduce any infestations that you may have. If all members of the house are responsible for what they do, you will have less of a pest problem.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

The first step to fixing your pest problem is to determine the point of entry they are using. For instance, there could be a small gap in a window that is bringing in spiders, or maybe your cat or dog is bringing outside insects into your home. When you know how they're getting in, you are able to fix things and make sure it does not happen again.

Have you discovered carpenter ants? If so, then they almost always mean that you have a bigger problem. They only like to eat wet wood, so that means you can have an issue with leaks and potentially wood rot in your home. Call a professional and they will locate the problem, as well as offer a solution.

Getting rid of fleas is a lot easier than you may thing. A good mixture of boric acid and a botanic-based pesticide is not only helpful in killing fleas, but is also safe to use. The pesticides found in the oil works by cutting of oxygen to their breathing tubes and the boric acid destroys their digestive system.

When you're dealing with a larger creature, such as a mouse, consider putting cooked back or even peanut butter on the trap. Let peanut butter dry out a bit to harden and attach the bacon so that it will pull on the trigger and trap the mouse in the trap.

A variety of garden pests including snails, cutworms and slugs can be kept away by with ingredients from your kitchen. Spread crushed nut shells or eggshells in your garden to keep them away. As an added benefit, adding these ingredients to your garden will help increase the nutrients in your garden.

With all of these ideas, hints and strategies in your mind, you should know what to do next. Take that next step and start ridding your life of pests. Whether they're small or large, these tips will get the job done. Today is the day you need to get started, so do it!