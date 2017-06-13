Important House Enhancement Info

There are many reasons to learn how to do your own home improvements, including that it's cost effective. If you know how to do things right, making your own improvements can save you money on things that will increase the value of your house. Here are some smart ideas for doing your own home improvement projects.

Applying a new coat of paint to your porch may be needed. Your paint should be a quality exterior variety. In all cases, it's important that you cover up old paint with new paint of the same variety, i.e., water-based / latex paint over latex and oil-based paint over oil. Trim is usually well served by oil-based paint because it lasts longer; however, oil paint is not good for exterior floors or decks since it can be slippery in rain and snow.

Take the time to find the studs before you start the install project for your new cabinets. This can be done easily with a stud finder and marked with a nail that will be behind the new cabinets anyway and not able to be seen. The studs are the only sturdy place you have to attach something to a wall.

Displaying buttons on a spice rack can be a great way to give your home a cottage style feel, as well as, making a focal point in your living room. Buy some small old fashioned apothecary jars and fill them with buttons assorted by color. Arrange them in a pleasing manner on your spice rack and you have yourself, a great focal point.

Update your bathroom to make your house feel like a home. Every member of the family spends quite a bit of time in this room, but we often overlook giving it an update during a remodel. You can do easy changes by replacing wallpapers, lighting fixtures, and cabinetry, to create a fresh look.

If you don't want to refinish your old and weathered wooden floors, you can instead, give your home a cottage style boost. Buy some oil based paint and choose some affordable stencils. Use the stencils and paint to re-design your wooden floors. Add some cute designs in varying patterns, to give a full on-cottage look to your home.

Choose area rugs instead of wall-to-wall carpeting. Area rugs can be moved and replaced easily, allow you to upgrade and adjust the style of your home anytime you like. In addition, area rugs can be cleaned quickly when they are stained; sometimes they can even be put in the washing machine.

If you have hardwood floors, you may notice that overtime they get scratched. Fixing these scratches is not that hard to do. You will need to sand the floor, and stain or seal it. Getting out these scratches will make your floors look like new again, and will give your home that new floor look.

Add flowers and candles to your home. These additions are a cheap and easy way to add cheer to a home. The flowers will add color and the candles will brighten up the room and add a pleasant aroma if scented. Candles should be used with care, however, to prevent fires.

When working on home improvement, it is important to get views on your ideas before you go and start the work. If you do not have completed and worked out ideas, the project could turn into a major mess and not be completed in a smooth and timely manner. Make sure that you have your ideas properly worked out!

If you travel frequently and leave your house unattended, consider installing timer lights in your home. These lights come on according to a programmed schedule - giving the appearance that the home is occupied - even when it is not. This is an effective deterrent for would-be burglars who look for unoccupied homes when hunting for potential targets.

If you have wood or faux-wood paneling in your home, consider refinishing it rather than getting rid of it in a renovation. Removing the old paneling requires having it hauled away, while new wall covering must be brought in. Wood paneling can be easily sanded down and the voids filled in with drywall compound.

Whether it is summer or winter you should always check for drafts. There is nothing more frustrating than heating or cooling the outside. Use a lighted candle near a window or door, and if the candle flickers, you know you probably have a crack to seal. Be sure to check all sides of all the windows and exterior doors.

If one has a large backyard at their home they should think about planting some berry bushes in their yard as a way to improve their home. The bushes can not only provide tasty berries for one to eat but they can also serve as decorations depending on how one arranges them.

