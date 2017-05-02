100% Natural Solutions For Typical Pest Issues

Pests are something that you will likely have to deal with from time to time. If you have stumbled across an infestation of some sort, you will need to learn how to eliminate them. Continue reading to get some great tips on how to get rid of the pests that have made your house their home.

You cannot afford to waste any time once you find out your home is infested. Put your valuable belongings in safe places and call an exterminator as soon as possible. If the exterminator you called cannot come to your home within the next couple of days, keep looking for another available professional.

Keep your kitchen as clean as possible. Bugs won't show up as often if they don't have anything to eat. In particular, use containers that have lids for loose food items in your pantry. Take the trash out often and keep your counters clean. Finally, sweep each evening before bed.

Use a spray specially designed for the perimeter of your home. Cover your home's foundation, porch, steps and spaces near windows and doors. As you are spraying, check surfaces for cracks and nooks that can be the point of entry for pests. Caulk these areas immediately so that pests have no way into your home.

Spray white vinegar in areas where you have seen an Ant trail. This acidic substance helps to erase the pheromones that ants use to guide one another to food. This solution will not rid you of your ant problem on its own, but it can keep them at bay while you apply pesticides or take other measures.

If you have any leaky pipes or anything that drips water, make sure that you get them repaired. Leaving water around is a good way of keeping pests in your home. They will not want to leave because you are giving them a way to get the water that they need.

Always take care to properly store edible items in airtight containers. You should use glass or plastic containters with a lid. You especially want to avoid using anything that does not have a perfect seal, such as paper or cardboard.

Did you see some carpenter ants in your home? These ants are usually attracted by damp wood. There might be a leak somewhere in your home. Call a plumber and have your plumbing system entirely inspected. Once the leak is fixed, focus on eradicating the carpenter ants with some borax or a similar product.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

Check all of your exterior doors thoroughly. You have to make sure that no daylight is shining through the bottom of them all. Some doors to pay special attention to are your front door and your exterior garage door. If you see daylight, try adjusting the height of their thresholds and possibly adding some weather striping to them.

Trees should not be planted close to your house if you have rat and mice problems. Rodents can climb up them and go into your house by way of the attic. Aim for a distance of 15 feet or more from your residence.

If you are struggling with an ant problem in your house, make sure you are not feeding your unwanted visitors! Be very diligent about putting away any food after you eat it and keep your countertops and floors clean. Take out your trash regularly and if you have pets, don't leave their food out overnight.

If you want to reduce the amount of spiders in your home, make sure that you clean the clutter around your house such as piles of books or newspapers. Spiders are attracted to these things and may make webs around them so the best thing you can do is eliminate them in the first place.

Remove the greasy spots from your kitchen. There are many different types of pests that thrive off of grease. It doesn't need to be a big pan of grease either. Small grease stains can on your oven can be just as attractive. After each cooking session, just a quick wipe down can save you a lot of pest headaches.

Mosquito infestations in your yard can be highly problematic, especially in the late summer. To prevent mosquitoes from infesting your yard and using it for breeding, make sure you don't have any stagnant pools of water in your yard. Change the water in bird baths every week and avoid water build-up in sand boxes and other containers.

While you may have been living with pests in your home for quite some time, there are ways that you can get rid of them. It may take a little trial and error to finally get rid of them, but it can work. The tips here will help you take your home back.