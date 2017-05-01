Expert Tips On Ways To Eliminate Pests

Finding out you have pests is troubling. Just closing your eyes and wishing the pests away just won't work. Fortunately, the information presented here will give you a good start. Read the below article for some excellent advice on how to permanently rid your home of these annoying little creatures.

Try a do-it-yourself spray. If you can't afford to have a professional service come out to spray your home for pest prevention, try any of the number of pest control sprays available at local hardware and box stores. Most come in easy-to-use bottles with trigger spray nozzles that allow you to spray around the foundation and windows of your home, both inside and out.

You can keep ants away from the inside of your home using a mixture of sugar and borax. Start by mixing one cup of sugar and one cup of borax into a quart jar. Then, punch some holes in that jar's lid. Sprinkle it near the baseboards inside your house and around the outside. The ants will eat the sugar and the borax will poison them.

You do not always have to call an exterminator when you are trying to get rid of mice. There are several methods you can use including glue traps and poison. If you are concerned with harming the mice, you can repel them with specially made electronic devices that emit sounds they don't like.

Leaks in the water system must be repaired. Pests love water. In fact, most pests can even sense water from far away. You do not want to be invaded by pests in your home. Just put in some work to fix the leak, and you can prevent having to put in a lot of work to eliminate pests from your home.

It is very difficult to get rid of bedbugs. Bedbugs can go upwards of a year without any food. Because of this, you should seal off any and all access points in your home. By doing this, it will be impossible for bedbugs to hide.

If you want to keep aphids from bothering your kitchen or any other indoor area, steal a gardening trick. Plant and grow chives or nasturiums indoors in pots or containers. Both of these plants are very successful in keeping aphids from injuring nearby plants, so also work to keep these little flies from bothering you indoors too.

If you have any leaky pipes or anything that drips water, make sure that you get them repaired. Leaving water around is a good way of keeping pests in your home. They will not want to leave because you are giving them a way to get the water that they need.

Make your own inexpensive ant traps using boric acid and sweet liquid. Mix a couple of tablespoons of boric acid powder into a cup of honey, molasses, or simple syrup. Pour the mixture into bottle caps or shallow plastic lids. Place these traps in areas where you have seen ants, but keep them out of the reach of children and pets.

Make sure that the gutters and pipes in your home are sealed if you want to prevent termites. This is an action that you will want to take immediately as termites can disrupt the infrastructure of your home and cost you a lot of money. Repair your gutters to reduce the chances of a termite infestation.

If you've got pets, avoid mouse or rat poison. If your pet finds a dead rodent and eats it, it could ingest the poison. Also, you will want to avoid this if you have babies or young children around the house. Mouse poison can look like candy, so steer clear of this with children in your home.

Unclog any drains that may have clogging issues. Pests are attracted to that type of organic material build up. Even just a minor clog can lead to roaches and flies entering your home. Picking up some sort of liquid de-clogger or a de-clogging snake tool will do the trick.

Check your walls and foundation for cracks. As your house settles over the years, cracks will develop. These cracks can serve as entry points for pests. Also, look at your ceiling. Pests can even enter through small cracks there.

Have ants? Use lemons. Ants dislike the scent of lemons. Therefore, start using lemon-scented products, or actual lemons, to get rid of them. Try pouring lemon-scented oil along the perimeters of the rooms in your home. Use lemon-scented products to wipe up in the kitchen. You will soon notice that ants avoid you.

Try to get your neighbors to help with your pest control. In the city, your neighbors will most likely have the same issues as you. If you rid yourself of them but your neighbors don't, they will inevitably find their way back in your house. Ask your neighbors to join your fight so that you all can live a life free of pests.

If your home is being overran with pests, go around your house and look for cracks. If you find any cracks, seal them using a silicone based caulk. This will help keep pests out of your house. If you can see daylight under your doors, either add a weatherproofing strip or lower your door.

Trim (or even remove) any foliage or tree limbs that happen to be leaning onto your home. These limbs and wild brush act as exceptional climbing tools for bugs and rodents. It's like having a ladder attached right to your home, a sure welcome sign for an infestation. Proper trimming can help keep these pests at bay.

We hope the pest control tips presented here will help you chase off the pests in your life. We have just shown you that you are not the only one that has a pest issue. In fact, pests usually make their presence known, no matter what your location. Use the tips from this article, and you will soon live in a pest free home.